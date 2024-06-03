THE RECORD

Ten inducted into Bouchet Graduate Honor Society

By Brittney Wheeler

The Bouchet Graduate Honor Society, established in 2005 by Yale University and Howard University to recognize outstanding scholarly achievement, recently inducted eight doctoral candidates and two postdoctoral fellows from Washington University in St. Louis.

Inductees gather together on Danforth campus
Eight doctoral candidates and two postdoctoral fellows from Washington University recently were inducted into the Bouchet Graduate Honor Society. (Courtesy photo)

This is the first time that the university has nominated postdoctoral fellows for induction into the society. Inductees recently attended the annual Yale Bouchet Conference on Diversity and Graduate Education, where they were formally inducted into the society. 

Named after the first African American doctoral recipient in the United States, the honor society recognizes outstanding scholarly achievement and promotes diversity and excellence in doctoral education and the professoriate. Its network of preeminent scholars exemplifies academic and personal excellence, character, service and advocacy for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in the academy.

The 2024 Washington University Bouchet doctoral inductees are:

  • Jennifer Beatty, in psychological and brain sciences;
  • Tyler Cargill, in energy, environmental and chemical engineering;
  • Akilah Collins-Anderson, in public health sciences; 
  • Bria Dunlap, in molecular microbiology and microbial pathogenesis;
  • Shelby Leverett, in neuroscience;
  • Sierra Napoleon, in chemistry; 
  • Jhan Carlos Salazar, in ecology and evolutionary biology; and
  • Savannah Scruggs, in chemistry.

The 2024 Washington University Bouchet postdoctoral inductees are:

  • Aishwarya Rajesh, in psychology; and
  • Khalil Thompson, in psychology and neuroscience.

For more on the 2024 inductees and the Bouchet Graduate Honor Society at WashU, visit the provost’s website. The Graduate Center will open applications for 2025 inductees in early fall.

