Kingshighway, Forest Park construction to begin Dec. 5

Medical Campus drivers, take note: Work to construct a traditional intersection at Forest Park Parkway and Kingshighway Boulevard and rebuild a bridge over the MetroLink tracks (west of Kingshighway) is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 5.

Visit the Campus Renewal Project site for more details.