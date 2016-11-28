Kingshighway, Forest Park construction to begin Dec. 5

Medical Campus drivers, take note: Work to construct a traditional intersection at Forest Park Parkway and Kingshighway Boulevard and rebuild a bridge over the MetroLink tracks (west of Kingshighway) is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 5.
Visit the Campus Renewal Project site for more details.
