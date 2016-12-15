Webber named Cortex board chairman

Henry S. Webber, executive vice chancellor for administration at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named the new chairman of the Cortex Innovation Community, effective Jan. 1. He will succeed John P. Dubinsky (AB ’65, MBA ’67), a Washington University emeritus trustee, who has been chairman since 2008.

Cortex is a 200-acre innovation hub and technology district integrated into St. Louis’ Central West End and Forest Park Southeast neighborhoods. Since Cortex was formed in 2002 by Washington University, Saint Louis University, BJC HealthCare, the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the Missouri Botanical Garden, it has attracted more than $550 million in investment and generated more than 4,200 technology-related jobs.

Visit the Cortex website for a Q&A with Webber about his plans as board chairman and his vision for Cortex to help “rebuild the economic heart of St. Louis.” Webber will remain in his university position.