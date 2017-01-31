McCarthy wins G. de B. Robinson Award

John E. McCarthy, chair of mathematics and the Spencer T. Olin Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received the 2016 G. de B. Robinson Award in December — along with co-author Jim Agler of the University of California, San Diego — for an outstanding paper contributed to the Canadian Journal of Mathematics.

The Canadian Mathematical Society’s editorial board recognized the paper on free analysis, a branch of mathematics dealing with limits and related theories, for its “novelty, originality and introduction of important techniques leading to pioneering results.”