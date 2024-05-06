THE RECORD

School of Law honors six alumni

By Neil Schoenherr

The Washington University School of Law in St. Louis recognized six alumni who have achieved success in their respective fields during its Distinguished Alumni Awards dinner, held April 12 in the Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom at Anheuser-Busch Hall.

Howard Cayne, JD ’79, retired partner at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, received the Dean’s Medal.

Those recognized with Distinguished Alumni Awards are Greg Hewett, JD ’94, principal at GH Consulting; Harry Joe, JD ’75, a partner and member at the JMA Firm; and Susan B. McCollum, JD ’15, owner and chief executive officer of Eagle Brands Sales, Double Eagle Distributing.

Elizabeth McDonald, JD ’09, deputy chief of the disability rights section of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, and Valérie Boisgard, LLM ’15, partner and member of Boisgard law office in Paris, received the Young Alumni Award.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Policy changes planned for Commencement

Public university directory to remain

Parking shares April update

Notables

Ursaworks Robotics Club succeeds at competition

School of Law honors six alumni

Student Simmons named Payne International Development Fellow

Obituaries

Eduardo Slatopolsky, professor emeritus of medicine, 89

Philip Needleman, emeritus trustee, longtime benefactor, 85

Amarnath Ghosh, student in Arts & Sciences, 34

Research Wire

Group-based interventions address HIV stigma

Biologists study trade-offs of microscopic predators

HIV triggers body’s own inflammatory pathways to kill T cells 

The View From Here

05.06.24

04.29.24

04.22.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20