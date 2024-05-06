School of Law honors six alumni

The Washington University School of Law in St. Louis recognized six alumni who have achieved success in their respective fields during its Distinguished Alumni Awards dinner, held April 12 in the Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom at Anheuser-Busch Hall.

Howard Cayne, JD ’79, retired partner at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, received the Dean’s Medal.

Those recognized with Distinguished Alumni Awards are Greg Hewett, JD ’94, principal at GH Consulting; Harry Joe, JD ’75, a partner and member at the JMA Firm; and Susan B. McCollum, JD ’15, owner and chief executive officer of Eagle Brands Sales, Double Eagle Distributing.

Elizabeth McDonald, JD ’09, deputy chief of the disability rights section of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, and Valérie Boisgard, LLM ’15, partner and member of Boisgard law office in Paris, received the Young Alumni Award.