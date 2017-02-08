Lew earns 2017 NSF CAREER award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Matthew Lew, assistant professor in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science, plans to develop new nanoscale technology combining chemical probes, optics and imaging software with a five-year, $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation.

CAREER awards support junior faculty who model the role of teacher-scholar through outstanding research, excellent education and the integration of education and research within the context of the mission of their organization.

