Link connecting garages to medical buildings opens March 1

The link connecting four Medical Campus garages to other campus buildings will open March 1. The link will be accessible from the St. Louis Children’s Hospital staff, Duncan Central, Duncan-Taylor and Metro garages.

Employees will need their badges to access the link from the garages. Learn more on the School of Medicine site.