Powderly named president of Infectious Disease Society

William G. Powderly, MD, co-director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, a research, education and advocacy group based in Arlington, Va.

Powderly, the J. William Campbell Professor of Medicine, the Larry J. Shapiro Director of the university’s Institute for Public Health and a longtime fellow of the organization, began his term Nov. 1.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.