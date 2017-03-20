Brown School honors distinguished alumni

Eight alumni and friends of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis were recognized March 6 at the 34th annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony in the Clark-Fox Forum in Hillman Hall. The awards honor Brown School graduates and supporters who work in diverse ways for positive change around the globe.

“We could not be more proud of these remarkable individuals,” said Mary McKay, Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School. “They exemplify a passion and commitment for improving the lives of people by putting into action the research-based tools of social work and public health.”