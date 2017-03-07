Danforth Staff Council town hall March 15

The Danforth Staff Council (DSC) invites staff members to its second town hall meeting. The town hall will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum.
Learn more about the DSC, share what’s on your mind and enjoy refreshments among fellow staff members. RSVP and submit concerns and questions by Monday, March 13, at staffcouncil.wustl.edu/rsvp.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.