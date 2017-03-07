Danforth Staff Council town hall March 15

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Danforth Staff Council (DSC) invites staff members to its second town hall meeting. The town hall will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum.

Learn more about the DSC, share what’s on your mind and enjoy refreshments among fellow staff members. RSVP and submit concerns and questions by Monday, March 13, at staffcouncil.wustl.edu/rsvp.