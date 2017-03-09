Graduate student wins spot in national public humanities workshop

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

This summer, Ena Selimovic, a doctoral candidate in comparative literature in Arts & Sciences, will join 30 predoctoral students from around the country in Chicago for a three-week workshop that explores careers outside of the academy or tenure-track system.

Organized by Humanities Without Walls and the Chicago Humanities Festival, the workshop will encourage humanities doctoral students to think of themselves as agents of the public humanities and to showcase opportunities beyond university faculty positions in an uncertain academic job climate.

