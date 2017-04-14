Engineer aims to change group dynamics

An engineer at Washington University in St. Louis plans to develop principles that could be used to control the collective behavior of individuals in a group that could ultimately be applied to yield high-resolution medical images, reduce jet lag, stabilize power systems and shed light on advancing brain-stimulation technology.
Jr-Shin Li, the Das Family Career Development Distinguished Associate Professor in the School of Engineering & Applied Science, will develop these principles with a three-year, $589,486 grant from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. Li says the goal is to understand the fundamental limits on the ability to control the dynamics of a group or a population system.
To learn more about Li’s work, visit the School of Engineering & Applied Science’s website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.