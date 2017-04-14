Engineer aims to change group dynamics

An engineer at Washington University in St. Louis plans to develop principles that could be used to control the collective behavior of individuals in a group that could ultimately be applied to yield high-resolution medical images, reduce jet lag, stabilize power systems and shed light on advancing brain-stimulation technology.

Jr-Shin Li, the Das Family Career Development Distinguished Associate Professor in the School of Engineering & Applied Science, will develop these principles with a three-year, $589,486 grant from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. Li says the goal is to understand the fundamental limits on the ability to control the dynamics of a group or a population system.

