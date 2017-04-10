School of Engineering honors distinguished alumni

Seven alumni of Washington University in St. Louis’ School of Engineering & Applied Science were honored at the school’s Alumni Achievement Awards event March 30 at the Saint Louis Art Museum.
The event included remarks from Dean Aaron Bobick and Provost Holden Thorp.
To learn more about the honorees, and to view video profiles of each, visit the School of Engineering & Applied Science’s website.
