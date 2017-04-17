The View From Here 4.17.17

Arts & Sciences alumna Sara Taksler (2001) came to campus April 7 to show her film, “Tickling Giants,” and meet current students in film and media studies. Taksler is a senior producer of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Italian Ambassador Armando Varricchio, second from right, visited Washington University with his wife, Micaela, second from left, April 4. They toured the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum with Director Sabine Eckmann, left, and art historian Bill Wallace. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students led the campus Relay for Life event to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The event was held April 8 on Francis Field. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Bob Hansman, associate professor in the Sam Fox School, conducts a bus tour April 7 to show students the complexities of St. Louis, delving into the racial, sociocultural and political context of St. Louis city and county. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
The OneSTL Sustainability Summit was held April 5 in the Eric P. Newman Center on the Medical Campus. This year’s theme was setting targets for our shared future. (Photo: Danny Reise/ Washington University)
Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry was the featured speaker April 4 in Graham Chapel for the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics. His talk was titled “Healing a House Divided.” (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton led the annual Senior Class Toast April 4 in Tisch Commons, announcing this year’s Commencement speaker will be author Anna Quindlen. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Provost Holden Thorp and St. Louis Walk of Fame founder Joe Edwards posthumously inducted Washington University Nobel laureate Rita-Levi Montalcini into the Walk of Fame April 6. Levi-Montalcini conducted groundbreaking research at the university from 1947-1977. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
