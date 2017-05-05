Olin Business School honors distinguished alumni

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis honored five distinguished alumni at its recent centennial celebration, held April 21 in Knight and Bauer halls.

The awards recognize the outstanding professional achievements of alumni who embody the qualities of leadership, integrity and commitment.

The 2017 honorees were Bill Broderick, Lee Fixel, Nina Leigh Krueger, Dave Moellenhoff and Rick L. Ryan.

Visit the Olin blog to learn more about each of Olin’s 2017 Distinguished Alumni.