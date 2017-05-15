The View From Here 5.15.17

Faculty, staff, students and alumni gathered for the 2017 Trailblazers Recognition Ceremony in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum May 2. Arts & Sciences’ Robert L. Williams (left) and the Brown School’s Jack Kirkland (right), who were both honored with legacy awards, visit with Jacqueline David-Wellington. Learn more about the Trailblazers and this year’s honorees. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Monsanto employees (from left) Mike Dawson, Craig Murray and Renate Jones volunteered May 5 at the Institute for School Partnership’s MySci Resource Center, assembling materials that go inside the MySci kits – the big, red boxes that are neatly packed with everything a teacher needs for a given lesson. The Institute for School Partnership’s innovative MySci program is supported by the Monsanto Fund. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
The Envolve Center for Health Behavior Change at the Brown School sponsored a public forum, “Social Determinants and Health Care: Strategies for Health-care Organizations and Professionals,” May 3 in Hillman Hall. Nancy Cambria, a former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter and current director of communications with For the Sake of All, provided the keynote address. (Photo: Whitney Curtis)
Students take part in their Washington University ring ceremony at the Whittemore House April 27. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Undergraduate students, including Neil Stein, shared their work as part of the spring 2017 Undergraduate Research Symposium May 1 in the Lab Sciences Building on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
