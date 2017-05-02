Weight Watchers group meets weekly

A Weight Watchers at Work group has formed on the Danforth Campus. Meetings take place every Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. in Tietjens Hall.
For more information or to sign up, email Patti Forrest or get more information on the Wellness Connection site.
A Weight Watchers at Work group has formed on the Danforth Campus. Meetings take place every Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. in Tietjens Hall.
For more information or to sign up, email Patti Forrest or get more information on the Wellness Connection site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.