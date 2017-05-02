Weight Watchers group meets weekly

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A Weight Watchers at Work group has formed on the Danforth Campus. Meetings take place every Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. in Tietjens Hall.

For more information or to sign up, email Patti Forrest or get more information on the Wellness Connection site.