Who Knew WashU? 6.27.17

Question: When the John M. Olin Library opened in 1962, students formed a line from Brookings Hall to the library and passed all the books from one building to the other. How many titles (in all formats) does Olin Library have today?

A) About 500,000

B) About 1 million

C) About 2 million

D) About 4 million

Submit your answer here. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in the Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).