National Chiao Tung University named new McDonnell Academy partner

One of Taiwan’s leading public research universities is the 33rd partner of the McDonnell International Scholars Academy.
National Chiao Tung University (NCTU), located in Hsinchu City, officially joined the academy June 9 during a signing ceremony attended by Washington University in St. Louis Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and NCTU President M.C. Frank Chang.
