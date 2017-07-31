Director of Cancer Biology Division named

Julie K. Schwarz, MD, PhD, an associate professor of radiation oncology, has been named director of the Cancer Biology Division in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Schwarz is a leading physician-scientist focused on understanding the biology of cervical cancer. In an effort to provide the best possible care for her patients, she studies cervical tumor metabolism, radiographic imaging of those tumors and ways to use radiation and chemotherapy to attack these types of cancer cells.

Schwarz said she and her colleagues in the division are particularly interested in pursuing research into new ways to combine radiation therapy with the latest tools and strategies being harnessed against cancer, including immunotherapy, tumor metabolism and bioinformatics.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.