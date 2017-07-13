Medical school develops pedestrian, driver safety program

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A comprehensive pedestrian and driver safety program is being developed by the Operations and Facilities Management Department at Washington University School of Medicine.

The program will address pedestrian and vehicular safety needs on the Medical Campus; provide education on the topic; and encourage more walking. Learn more on the School of Medicine site.