Medical students receive research fellowship, essay award

Two students at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have received accolades for research and essay writing from the Alpha Omega Alpha National Honor Medical Society.

I-Ling Chiang, who will be a second-year medical student this fall, was one of 51 recipients nationwide awarded the $6,000 Carolyn L. Kuckein Student Research Fellowship.

For essay writing, the honor society recognized Rachel Stern, MD, in the Helen H. Glaser Student Essay Contest. Stern received her medical degree in May and in July will begin her residency in pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine’s Jacobi Medical Center in New York.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.