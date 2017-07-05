University receives grant to preserve ‘Code Blue’ documentary

Washington University Libraries’ Film & Media Archive received a grant from the National Film Preservation Foundation to preserve “Code Blue,” a 1972 recruitment film aimed at bringing minorities into the medical profession.
“Code Blue” is one of the earliest existing films created by university alumnus Henry Hampton’s documentary company Blackside Inc., which also produced the Emmy Award-winning civil rights series “Eyes on the Prize.”
