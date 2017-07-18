The View From Here 7.18.17

Skyla Owens (left), a participant of the Girls Inc. Eureka! Program, discusses her poster on Silicon Valley entrepreneur Angela Benton. The poster session on black females in STEM was held July 12 at Washington University. (Photo courtesy of Myra Lopez)

As part of the Sam Fox School’s summer program in Barcelona, Spain, an intensive eight-week course that includes a design studio in the Gothic quarter, an architecture student sits to sketch the structures of the city. (Photo: Adrian Luchini, Sam Fox School)