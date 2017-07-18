The View From Here 7.18.17

Skyla Owens (left), a participant of the Girls Inc. Eureka! Program, discusses her poster on Silicon Valley entrepreneur Angela Benton. The poster session on black females in STEM was held July 12 at Washington University. (Photo courtesy of Myra Lopez)
As part of the Sam Fox School’s summer program in Barcelona, Spain, an intensive eight-week course that includes a design studio in the Gothic quarter, an architecture student sits to sketch the structures of the city. (Photo: Adrian Luchini, Sam Fox School)
An architecture student compares a sketch with its subject, one of Barcelona’s many magnificent cathedrals. (Photo courtesy of the Sam Fox School)
On July 14, Sam Fox School employees volunteered with Operation Food Search, a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating hunger in the St. Louis region. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Schlaifer)
Construction work continues on the east end of the Danforth Campus July 14. Keep up with the latest on the construction project. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.