Copeland delivers lecture in Japan

Rebecca Copeland, professor of Japanese language and literature and chair of the Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures in Arts & Sciences, presented a lecture titled “Translation and the Invention of ‘Japan’ — A Few Examples” at the Kyoto Consortium for Japanese Studies.

Copeland’s presentation focused on the challenges faced by translators and integrated stories from her experiences translating Japanese novels. Copeland spoke on the nuanced cultural contexts and expectations that play an important role in the focus of translation.

Washington University in St. Louis is one of 13 American universities that make up the Kyoto Consortium for Japanese Studies. These universities sponsor a rigorous, two-semester academic program for undergraduates who wish to do advanced work in Japanese language and cultural studies.