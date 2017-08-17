Gordon receives Jacobæus Prize

Jeffrey I. Gordon, MD, the Dr. Robert J. Glaser Distinguished University Professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2017 Jacobæus Prize from the Novo Nordisk Foundation for his role as the founding father of gut microbiome research.

Gordon credits graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and staff in his lab, and his collaborators, for helping him unravel how the gut microbiome influences our nutritional status as well as other facets of physiology and metabolism. His lab combines basic scientific investigations with human studies. For example, based on discoveries made in his lab, Gordon and his colleagues at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research in Bangladesh have begun a clinical trial to evaluate whether new microbiome-targeted therapeutic foods, designed to support healthy development of gut microbial communities, can repair dysfunctional communities in malnourished children and restore healthy growth.

The Jacobæus Prize is given annually to an internationally recognized investigator for extraordinary achievements in medical research. Gordon also directs the Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology at the School of Medicine.

Originally published by the School of Medicine