College Prep Program accepting nominations

The College Prep Program is accepting nominations for its fifth cohort of scholars. The free program serves talented, low-income students from the St. Louis region. Scholars apply as high school freshmen and spend three summers living and learning on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis.
Learn more about the innovative program and the application process.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.