Radiation oncology names vice chair

Sasa Mutic, professor of radiation oncology, has been named vice chair of medical physics and clinical strategy at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Mutic, also director of the Medical Physics Division in the Department of Radiation Oncology, is a national leader in developing protocols and automated systems to ensure patient safety and quality control in the delivery of radiation therapy.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
