Whittemore House now offers boxed dinners

The Whittemore House, which full-time university faculty and staff members can join, now offers boxed dinners. The takeaway option is available the third Wednesday of the month, so the next will be next week, Sept. 20.
Learn more about becoming a member and place meal orders on the Whittemore House website.
