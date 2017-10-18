Obituary: Jeffrey F. Moley, professor of surgery, cancer researcher, 64

Jeffrey Fletcher Moley, MD, a highly regarded professor of surgery and chief of the Section of Endocrine and Oncologic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at his home in Kirkwood. He was 64.

Moley, also an associate director at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, died following a sudden cardiac event. He had been married for 30 years to Kelle H. Moley, MD, the university’s James P. Crane Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“Jeff was a world-class surgeon and a pioneering researcher,” said David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. “He was admired by faculty here and across the globe and was a role model to younger faculty and trainees.”

For more than two decades, Moley was a pioneer in researching and treating Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia (MEN), rare inherited syndromes that often cause an aggressive form of thyroid cancer and other endocrine diseases, particularly in those at young ages.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Grace Episcopal Church, 514 E. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, Mo.

Memorial contributions may be made to ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors’ Association or AMEND, the Association for Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Disorders.