The View From Here 10.16.17

David French, senior fellow at the National Review Institute (NRI), delivered an Oct. 11 Assembly Series lecture, titled “War of Words: Free Speech versus Tyranny on Campus.” View the lecture, which was also sponsored by the School of Law, the Show-Me Institute and the NRI. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Washington University hosted David French, senior fellow at the National Review Institute, for an Assembly Series lecture, titled “War of Words: Free Speech versus Tyranny on Campus,” in the Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom in Anheuser-Busch Hall Oct. 11. French (left) talks with student Roshan Sivakumar during a reception held in Crowder Courtyard. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The Olin Business School co-hosted the WFA-CFAR and JFI Conference held Oct. 6 in Bauer Hall. The conference topic was the “Post-Crisis Evolution of Bank and Financial Markets.” (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Members of the Deneb Stars program gathered for the final day of their fall retreat recently at Camp Manitowa in Benton, Ill. (Photo courtesy of Tony Tillman)
Members of the Washington University softball team pose in front of Graham Chapel Oct. 6 during their team photo day. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Visiting dancer Ting-Ting Chang works with dance students in the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences Oct. 10. Chang was on campus to lead master classes and set a new work, which will be performed in Edison Theatre Dec. 1-3 as part of “Here.Now.Together.,” the annual Washington University Dance Theatre concert. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
