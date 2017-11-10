Braun honored by Missouri Lawyers Media

Lisa Braun, assistant vice chancellor and associate general counsel at Washington University in St. Louis, has won an In-House Counsel of the Year Award from Missouri Lawyers Media.
Braun, a 1988 graduate of the Washington University School of Law, works in the areas of health law, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, fraud and abuse, managed care and employee benefits and taxes.
Braun, who has worked at the university for more than 18 years, is one of 22 lawyers from across Missouri to win the inaugural award.
