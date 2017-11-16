Community development class wins American Planning Association honors

A student project created for the course “Developing Sustainable Urban Communities” received the Missouri Chapter of the American Planning Association’s 2017 Outstanding Student Project Award. The award recognizes a student or group of students in a Missouri planning program for an outstanding paper or class project that demonstrates the contribution of planning to contemporary issues, best applies the planning process, or demonstrates applied planning research.

Working in collaboration with neighborhood partners, students from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts and the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis created a framework to design an inclusive park in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

The course was co-taught by Henry S. Webber, executive vice chancellor for administration; Molly Metzger, assistant professor at the Brown School; and Matthew Bernstine, lecturer in urban design, who served as faculty adviser. Read more on the Sam Fox School website.