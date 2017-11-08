Holobaugh Honors winners to be celebrated Thursday

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 10th annual James M. Holobaugh Honors Ceremony at Washington University in St. Louis recognizes campus and community leaders who provide service to LGBTQIA* communities though leadership, activism or academic exploration.

This year’s event recognizes more than a dozen such leaders and will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in Umrath Hall Lounge. Visit the Campus Life website to RSVP and to see a complete list of this year’s winners.