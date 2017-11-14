Who Knew WashU? 11.14.17

Question: In 2013, WashU student (now engineering graduate) Molly Harrison performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Which activity did she showcase during the parade?

A) Hula dancing

B) Marching band

C) Juggling

D) Jumping rope

