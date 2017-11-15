Six honored with Emerson teaching awards

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Six faculty members of Washington University in St. Louis have been honored with 2017 Emerson Electric Co. “Excellence in Teaching” awards.

They are:

Julie M. Bugg, of Arts & Sciences

Jared Jennings, of Olin Business School

J. Mark Meacham, of the School of Engineering & Applied Science

Steven D. Taff, of the School of Medicine

William E. Wallace, of Arts & Sciences

Cheryl Wassenaar, of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts

Each year, honorees are chosen by their schools and by the university’s Teaching Center for their innovation and leadership in teaching. An awards ceremony and reception was held in Clayton on Nov. 12.