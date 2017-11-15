Six honored with Emerson teaching awards

Six faculty members of Washington University in St. Louis have been honored with 2017 Emerson Electric Co. “Excellence in Teaching” awards.
They are:
- Julie M. Bugg, of Arts & Sciences
- Jared Jennings, of Olin Business School
- J. Mark Meacham, of the School of Engineering & Applied Science
- Steven D. Taff, of the School of Medicine
- William E. Wallace, of Arts & Sciences
- Cheryl Wassenaar, of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts
Each year, honorees are chosen by their schools and by the university’s Teaching Center for their innovation and leadership in teaching. An awards ceremony and reception was held in Clayton on Nov. 12.
