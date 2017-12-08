Conroy, Fort, Moley honored with 2017 2nd Century awards

Washington University in St. Louis faculty members Glenn C. Conroy and Kelle H. Moley, MD, along with businessman and philanthropist Jeffrey T. Fort, recently were honored with 2017 2nd Century Awards.
First bestowed in 1991 as part of the School of Medicine’s centennial celebration, the 2nd Century Awards recognize those whose long-term commitment and participation have made a difference enabling the medical school to enter its second century with strength and confidence.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
