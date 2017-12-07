Drake receives Baylor alumni award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bettina Drake, associate professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, was honored with the 2017 Baylor University Distinguished Black Alumni Award.

Drake accepted her award at a celebration dinner Nov. 17 in Waco, Texas. Drake attended Baylor University for her undergraduate studies.

Drake’s research has focused on identifying preventive strategies to reduce health disparities in cancer and other chronic disease outcomes. Read more on the Division of Public Health Sciences website.