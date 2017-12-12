Fisher named Siteman executive director of research, business administration

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Nick Fisher, an administration expert who has 14 years of experience with academic clinical research and cancer center operations, has been named executive director of research and business administration at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Fisher will lead the fiscal and managerial administration of research facilities, information systems, human resources and day-to-day operations of Siteman. He was selected after a national search. Fisher has worked in the School of Medicine’s Division of Oncology and at Siteman Cancer Center since 2003.

