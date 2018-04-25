Patel recognized in Business Journal’s ’40 Under 40′

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Rupa Patel, MD, assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, was selected from more than 500 nominations as one of the St. Louis Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” honorees for 2018.

The newspaper found that the group of young professionals is vital to the St. Louis region and for making great strides in shaping the community’s future.

The class was honored at an awards banquet Feb 22 at America’s Center. Read more on the Division of Infectious Disease website.