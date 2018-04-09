The View From Here 4.9.18

Students performed in this year’s Carnaval show, sponsored by the Association of Latin American Students and held March 30 and 31. The show is named after the grand festivals of music and dancing that occur throughout the world on the eve of Lent. More than 120 students participate in the production. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Melissa Jonson-Reid, of the Brown School, plants pinwheels April 2 between Hillman and Goldfarb halls as part of child abuse prevention awareness efforts. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, also a former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, was the featured speaker at the 2018 annual dinner of the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy April 2. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The Bears softball team split a doubleheader against the University of Chicago on March 30 at Lindenwood University, losing the first game 10-5 and winning the second 9-0. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Athletes compete in a men’s hurdles event March 31. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Women track athletes compete March 31, which was also Senior Day. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Emma Green, a staff writer at The Atlantic, joins faculty member John Inazu for the third and final discussion in the series “Religion and Politics in an Age of Fracture” April 3. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Seniors in the Gephardt Institute’s Civic Scholars Program, which teaches and promotes civic leadership, are honored at a reception and ceremony in the Goldberg Formal Lounge April 4. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Members of the Washington University community wrote more than 60 thank-you letters to Korean War era veteran Gerald Engeszer. His son is Bob Engeszer, associate director of the Becker Medical Library. The letters were delivered following Gerald Engeszer’s honor flight to Washington. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Goetz)
