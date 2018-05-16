Bruchas named a neuroscience rising star

The Mahoney Institute for Neurosciences at the University of Pennsylvania announced that Michael R. Bruchasis is the recipient of the inaugural Rising Star Award in neuroscience research. Bruchas is the Henry E. Mallinckrodt Professor in the departments of anesthesiology and neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

To highlight the Year of Addiction Research on Penn’s campus, the 2018 award honors a young researcher for outstanding contributions to addiction research. The award will be given each year to highlight annually a particular field of neuroscience research.

Broadly, Bruchas’ research interests include the neurobiology underlying drug use and abuse. Read more on the Department of Anesthesiology website.