Strasberg honored by American Surgical Association

Steven Strasberg, MD, the Pruett Professor of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received the prestigious Medallion for the Advancement of Surgical Care from the American Surgical Association on April 19 in Phoenix during the group’s annual meeting.

Strasberg was lauded for developing the “Critical View of Safety” in laparoscopic gallbladder removal procedures. His procedure is taught in general surgery training programs worldwide and has become a standard of care.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.