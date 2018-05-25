Strasberg honored by American Surgical Association

Steven Strasberg, MD, the Pruett Professor of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received the prestigious Medallion for the Advancement of Surgical Care from the American Surgical Association on April 19 in Phoenix during the group’s annual meeting.
Strasberg was lauded for developing the “Critical View of Safety” in laparoscopic gallbladder removal procedures. His procedure is taught in general surgery training programs worldwide and has become a standard of care.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.