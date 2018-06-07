Stretch of Forest Park Parkway closed next week

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A stretch of Forest Park Parkway, between Skinker and Big Bend boulevards, will be closed to through traffic beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, through June 18. Drivers still can access Hoyt and Throop drives.