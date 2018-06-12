Thurman honored for marketing work addressing health disparities

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Christina Thurman, marketing team lead at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, was honored April 27 at the St. Louis American Foundation’s 18th Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care awards luncheon.

She received an Excellence in Health Care Award in part for her work educating the public about health disparities, including in the African-American community, and for increasing awareness about the importance and availability of cancer screenings.

“She has taken on a role to ensure that Siteman’s marketing messaging regarding prevention, screening, research and treatment is reaching and touching all communities in the St. Louis area and beyond,” Lannis Hall, MD, director of radiation oncology at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, said in her letter nominating Thurman for the award.

Read more on the Siteman Cancer Center website.