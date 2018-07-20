Furlong, Green appointed associate university librarians

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

John Furlong and Harriet Green will join the staff of Washington University Libraries as associate university librarians.

Furlong’s appointment begins Aug. 1; Green’s takes effect Sept. 1.

In the Research and Academic Collaboration Services Division, Furlong will lead library planning and programming that serves scholar-oriented services in support of research, instruction and learning. He also will oversee implementation of partnerships that respond to faculty and students’ evolving needs.

Green will oversee the Digital Scholarship and Technology Services Division, which includes technology infrastructure planning and innovative programming in support of technology-dependent inquiry, productivity, scholarly communications and digital library development.

