Spring 2018 LEAP winners announced

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Six Washington University in St. Louis research teams have been selected to receive funding as part of the spring 2018 cycle of the Leadership in Entrepreneurial Acceleration Program, better known as the LEAP Inventor Challenge.

LEAP exists to propel Washington University intellectual property toward commercialization. The competition supports all university faculty, postdoctoral, staff and graduate student teams. Finalists are selected based on feedback from domain experts and receive funding to help their early-stage research progress from concepts to viable products and services. Read the full list of LEAP winners.

Several university departments work together on LEAP, including the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Office of Technology Management, the Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences and the Center for Drug Discovery.

Learn more on the Skandalaris Center website.