Two students selected for this year’s CGI U

Lexi Lampkin, an undergraduate in the College of Arts & Sciences, and Robert Sagastume, a graduate student in the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, have been selected among thousands of applicants to attend the 11th annual Clinton Global Initiative University this fall. CGI U seeks to bring together student leaders to develop concrete steps toward solving global issues.

The approximately 1,000 students were chosen to attend the initiative established by former President Bill Clinton based on their proposed “commitments to action.” This year’s event will take place Oct. 19-21 at University of Chicago. Lampkin proposed a gun violence education program in schools for St. Louis youth, focusing on communities where gun violence is rampant. Sagastume proposed a peer-to-peer mentoring program for undocumented/Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) high school students, encouraging them to graduate and continue on to postsecondary education.

At the conference, more than 1,000 students will come together to discuss and develop solutions in five focus areas: education; environment and climate change; peace and human rights; poverty alleviation; and public health.

In 2013, Washington University hosted CGI U and brought together nearly 1,200 attendees to engage the next generation of leaders on college campuses around the world.