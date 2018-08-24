Jennings named chief of musculoskeletal radiology

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Jack W. Jennings, MD, PhD, associate professor of radiology, has been named chief of musculoskeletal radiology for Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Jennings also is the director of musculoskeletal and spine intervention procedures. In 2014, Jennings created a multidisciplinary metastatic spine disease working group composed of experts in the fields of medical, radiation and surgical oncology, and interventional radiology.

Learn more on the School of Medicine site.