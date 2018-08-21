Obituary: Victoria Witte, formerly of University Libraries, 83

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Victoria (Vicky) Witte, a 22-year veteran of Washington University Libraries, died Aug. 8, 2018, at her home in Webster Groves, Mo. She was 83.

Witte held a number of positions with University Libraries from 1979 until she retired in June 2001 as an assistant dean. A private service will be held later.

Read her full obituary on Legacy.com.