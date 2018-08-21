Obituary: Victoria Witte, formerly of University Libraries, 83

Victoria (Vicky) Witte, a 22-year veteran of Washington University Libraries, died Aug. 8, 2018, at her home in Webster Groves, Mo. She was 83.
Witte held a number of positions with University Libraries from 1979 until she retired in June 2001 as an assistant dean. A private service will be held later.
Read her full obituary on Legacy.com.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.